Houston vice principal transferring out

Houston Secondary School and Twain Sullivan Elementary are losing their vice-principal to Smithers.

Dwayne Anderson, who has been the vice-principal for the two schools for the past four years, is to be the principal of Muheim Elementary.

He’s replacing Craig McAulay who is moving to Port Alberni on the west coast of Vancouver Island.Anderson has had a long association with Houston, dating back to 1998 when he started his teaching career at Houston Secondary. His connection with the school district goes back even further as he is a graduate of Smithers Secondary.

“He has been involved in numerous district initiatives, professional development activities and has helped lead innovative curricular changes for middle years students,” said school superintendent Mike McDiarmid of Anderson’s involvement with the school district.

McAulay is also no stranger to Houston, having once been the principal at Houston Secondary.The school district has begun a search for a replacement for Anderson at Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan.