u15 flyers(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston U15 Flyers holds tournament

U15 hockey tournament took place last weekend. Teams in attendance were Smithers, Fort St. James, Burns Lake, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Fraser Lake. (L-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct. 27. The Final scores were Friday night was 5-4 for Smithers vs Houston. Oct 28 was 8-1 for Houston vs Burns Lake, 6-1 for Houston vs Kitimat. Sunday Oct 29 was 5-1 for Prince Rupert vs Houston, then the round robin final was 10-3 for Prince Rupert who were the champs for the tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

The Flyers started off strong and stayed ahead of Smithers with 3 to 1 in the second period.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

u15 Flyers tourny (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

first game of the tournament(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Oct. 27 U15 home tournament (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

u15 Tournament (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

(l-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct 27th home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Let’s go Flyers

