Houston U15 Flyers holds tournament

U15 hockey tournament took place last weekend. Teams in attendance were Smithers, Fort St. James, Burns Lake, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Fraser Lake. (L-R) John Wilson, Kucas Chartier, and Avery Mcinnes cheering on the U15 Flyers at Oct. 27. The Final scores were Friday night was 5-4 for Smithers vs Houston. Oct 28 was 8-1 for Houston vs Burns Lake, 6-1 for Houston vs Kitimat. Sunday Oct 29 was 5-1 for Prince Rupert vs Houston, then the round robin final was 10-3 for Prince Rupert who were the champs for the tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)