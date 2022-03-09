Houston turns 65

Houston’s 65th anniverary of becoming a village municipality was on March. 4, 2022. (File photo/Houston Today)

Houston reached a milestone anniversary on March 4, marking 65 years of being a municipality.

On March 4, 1957, the District of Houston was officially incorporated as a village municipality, with a population census of 612. Prior to its incorporation, the first form of local government created for the community was formed in 1919 with the Houston Club, which would evolve into the Houston Community Club by 1951.

By the mid-1950s there was lobbying to pursue the incorporation into a municipality.

In 1969, it officially became the District of Houston that we all know it as today. The forestry industry was booming during that time, and a decision was made to change from a village municipality to a district municipality due to the expanding community.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.