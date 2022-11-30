School board trustees at work. (Deb Meissner photo)

School board trustees at work. (Deb Meissner photo)

Houston trustees named chair, vice chair of school district

Jennifer Williams and Les Kearns to serve for one year

Houston resident Jennifer Williams was named the chair once again of the School District 54 school board and fellow Houston resident Les Kearns will once again serve as vice chair as trustees gathered for their first official business meeting Nov. 15 following the October elections.

The chair and vice chair are named for one year terms and this will be the fifth term for Williams as chair and the fifth term for Kearns as chair.

Trustee Frank Farrell was named provincial councillor and Kearns will be the school district’s representative to the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association, the provincial body which negotiates wages and benefits contracts between public school districts and their employees.

Additionally, trustee Kristina Graham was named the district’s Indigenous education representative.

In September, at the last regular board meeting before October trustee elections, Williams, Farrell, Kearns and another trustee, Priscilla Michell, were recognized with certificates and pins in recognition of their service on the school board.

While the first official board business meeting was Nov. 15, trustees did gather Oct. 25 for a brief inaugural meeting and swearing in of what will be the board for the next four years.

Four of the board’s seven trustees were elected by acclamation this time — Williams and Kearns for Houston, Graham for Telkwa and Quick and Michell for Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Witset.

Four people ran for the three seats for Smithers/Glentanna/Driftwood with incumbents Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell and Floyd Krishan being re-elected. Michael Burns ran fourth.

 

Facilities review - Houston Secondary (Deb Meissner photo)

Facilities review - Houston Secondary (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
B.C. man shot and killed by police after allegedly car-jacking semi truck in Washington state

Just Posted

A Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Ecstall river landslide might be less devastating to salmon than originally believed

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today
Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain season starts

School District 54 trustees gathered for their first business meeting Nov. 15 since the October elections. From the left, Priscilla Michell, Jennifer Williams (Chair), Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell, Floyd Krishan, Les Kearns (vice chair), and Kristina Graham. (Cindy McDiarmid photo/School District 54)
School enrollments hold steady in Houston, but increase in Smithers