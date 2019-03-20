The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, a five-year economic immigration program unveiled earlier this year by the federal government, aims to help rural communities such as Houston attract and retain skilled foreign workers. (Houston Today file photo)

Houston supports new immigration pilot program

The program aims to help fill labour shortages in rural areas

The District of Houston is supporting a new program that aims to attract foreign workers to the region to help fill labour shortages.

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, a five-year economic immigration program unveiled earlier this year by the federal government, aims to help rural communities such as Houston attract and retain skilled foreign workers.

Houston council has recently decided to write a letter of support for the program at the request of Community Futures Nadina, a non-profit developmental lender serving Burns Lake, Granisle, Houston, Telkwa, Topley and Smithers.

Community Futures offices in north and central B.C. are submitting a joint expression of interest for this program to the federal government.

“Should we be successful with the expression of interest, we will then be invited to apply for the pilot program,” said Kim Martinsen, Community Futures Nadina’s general manager.

Martinsen said skilled labour shortages are a significant barrier for the region.

“While British Columbia receives many immigrants with valuable skills, the large majority settle into major urban centres, not in the rural areas,” said Martinsen. “This program would be very valuable for our communities in meeting local labour market needs and adding a new range of skills and perspective that will only further stimulate economic growth.”

Houston employers are having an increasingly difficult time hiring the staff they need, according to a District of Houston report from last year.

“Employers in Houston are suffering declines in the ability to meet client needs due to an inability to fill vacant positions,” states the report. “Although jobs are available in the community, Houston continues to have a high unemployment rate.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says eligible communities include municipalities with a population of 50,000 or less located at least 75 km from the core of a metropolitan area of 100,000 or more.

Among other criteria, communities selected to participate in the program will have to demonstrate that they have job opportunities available and will be actively involved in matching immigration candidates to jobs.

The program is community-driven, which means that the communities selected to participate must be actively involved in attracting new immigrants, matching them to jobs and connecting them to established members of the community and settlement services, as well as promoting a welcoming community.

More information on the immigration process for foreign workers through the program will be announced later in 2019.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Just Posted

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

Houston Poker fun

Congratulations to the winners of the Third Annual Houston Snowmobile Club Poker… Continue reading

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Joy for Jam

Jam with Joy was happening every Friday evening at the Houston Public… Continue reading

Houston brings home medals

Houston ringette, U16 and u19 teams both brought home silver medals from… Continue reading

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Most Read