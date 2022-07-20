Houston soccer a successful year for all as season ends

Houston soccer was a great success this year with 143 total registrations, ages 5-18. Each team posed with the coaches for the season year end.
U6 burgundy Coaches: Sean Delege and Nate Ewald.
U6 grey Coaches:Chelsea Jaarsma and Sari Austin.
U6 purple Coaches u6 purple Jamie Russell and Todd Clarke.
U8 blue Coaches: Matt Sutton and Mark Groot.
U8 purple Coaches: James Fennema and Sydney Fennema.
U8 red Coach:Kirk Vandenbrink.
U10 green Coaches: Chantelle Harms and Jason Walton.
U10 red Coaches: Stephen Clarke and Harry Dalliwal.
U10 yellow Coaches: Greg Yeomans and Jamie Yeomans.
U12 white Coach: Donna Franz.
U14 Coach: Brent Opdendries.
U18 Coaches: Keith Jaarsma and Dennis Verbeek. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)