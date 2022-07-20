U6 grey Coaches:Chelsea Jaarsma and Sari Austin. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Houston soccer a successful year for all as season ends

Houston soccer was a great success this year with 143 total registrations, ages 5-18. Each team posed with the coaches for the season year end.

U6 burgundy Coaches: Sean Delege and Nate Ewald.

U6 grey Coaches:Chelsea Jaarsma and Sari Austin.

U6 purple Coaches u6 purple Jamie Russell and Todd Clarke.

U8 blue Coaches: Matt Sutton and Mark Groot.

U8 purple Coaches: James Fennema and Sydney Fennema.

U8 red Coach:Kirk Vandenbrink.

U10 green Coaches: Chantelle Harms and Jason Walton.

U10 red Coaches: Stephen Clarke and Harry Dalliwal.

U10 yellow Coaches: Greg Yeomans and Jamie Yeomans.

U12 white Coach: Donna Franz.

U14 Coach: Brent Opdendries.

U18 Coaches: Keith Jaarsma and Dennis Verbeek. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

 

