Houston Snowmobile Club poker ride

Houston Snowmobile Club held their 5th annual poker ride on March 11. It was a fantastic turnout and they had 400 hands. The poker ride winning hand went to Lincoln Hardy $2320 and the Helicopter ride donated by Westland helicopter winner was Mark Williams. Entered into the poker ride were 133 riders and they 232 hands. Houston Snowmobile Club would like to run a photo contest for next years poker ride – if anyone has a photo they would like to submit for their poster advertisement, they can email it to us at houstonsnowmobile@gmail.com and the photo chosen will win a free drop card for their hand on next years poker ride. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

 

