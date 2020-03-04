Houston slams Burns Lake in basketball game

Houston Christian School came to Burns Lake on Feb. 25 for a basketball game. They played against the Lakes District Secondary School junior Lakers. The game ended in a win for the Houston Christian School with a score of 53 to 30. (Laura Blackwell photo)

