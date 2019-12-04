Houston seniors luncheon

It was a full house at the Houston Senior Centre as the Houston Senior Citizen Association – Branch 97 held a community luncheon on Nov. 21. Mark Zagwyn volunteered to help out serving up lunch with many other volunteers. For $10 you get a choice of soups and sandwiches, a variety of desserts along with a beverage. There was also a bake and craft fair held in conjunction with lunch. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
