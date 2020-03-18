Houston seniors keeping active by curling

Seniors in Houston keep active one way by curling every Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon. It’s great exercise and lots of fun and open to any seniors, $10 for drop in and lunch is served after the game. There will be two more dates before the ice goes out so come on out and join in the fun. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Houston seniors keeping active by curling

