Houston seeks to beautify portion of highway boulevard

Large trees and other enhancements considered on the west side of town

Houston could be seeing improvements to a portion of its highway boulevard in the near future.

Council has recently carried a motion to investigate the feasibility of enhancing the highway boulevard on the west side of town, near Nadina Avenue.

According to councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, who proposed this motion, over the last five years many trees north of the train tracks have been removed by private landowners, resulting in the industrial site being more visible from the highway.

“I feel that we should investigate the feasibility of enhancing the highway boulevard in this area,” he writes in a report to council. “The project should look at planting large trees, the possibility of irrigation, or any other enhancement that council or staff think would be worthy.”

Van Barneveld added that grants and other funding sources should be looked at to help bring down the cost.

A project sheet will now be developed and incorporated into council’s 2019 budget discussions.

The District of Houston has been working to boost its attractiveness to prospective workers, visitors and new residents.

The district is still seeking the public’s input on its downtown revitalization plan, which is expected to be completed this fall. Residents have until Sept. 22, 2018 to complete an online survey, which can be found on the district’s website at https://www.houston.ca.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s chief administrative officer, the survey responses will be incorporated into and inform the recommendations made by the downtown revitalization plan.

The plan is expected to provide a vision for managing and developing the downtown core into a welcoming and appealing commercial area within Houston that reflects the district’s “Naturally Amazing” community brand, as well as the values and needs of the community.

The district has also worked to upgrade curbs, sidewalks and lights on the north side of Hwy. 16 this summer, and plans to address the south side of the highway in the future.

