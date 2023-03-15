Houston Secondary student wins welding skills competition

Everett Himech off to compete at provincial level

Houston Secondary School student Everett Himech is off to a provincial skills competition after placing first in the secondary school welding category at a regional competition held March 3 at Coast Mountain College in Terrace.

Sponsored by the national Skills Canada and Skills B.C. bodies which promote participation and excellence in the many skilled trades categories of today, the regional competition was one of 12 held across the province to determine who will go on to compete at the provincial skills competition April 19 at the Abbotsford Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Now 17, Himech has been welding for one and a half years.

He credits welding instructor Siamak Nazari in helping him acquire his skills.

While he perfects his welding in school, Himech also works occasionally for his family’s business, Blastpro Construction.

“Building the exhaust system for my truck,” Himech responded when asked what his most challenging welding project has been to date.

Himech said he’ll be attending university after graduation and won’t be pursuing a trades career in welding.

The March 3 regional competition saw secondary and post secondary students competing in welding, culinary arts, hairstyling and carpentry categories.