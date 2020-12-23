HSS Toy drive photos. (Lindsey Williams photo/Houston Today)

Houston Secondary School’s Leadership toy drive raises enough for 60 kids

Excess toys went to teenagers in the community

Students from the Houston Secondary School (HSS) organized a Leadership Toy Drive event to ensure no kid goes without a Christmas gift this year.

JulieAna Maciel, the student responsible for the toy drive, spoke with Houston Today about the first-of-its-kind toy drive at the school.

“This is the first year we have done it. There was another teacher who recommended it to me and we asked other teachers to see who in their class wouldn’t be getting any Christmas presents. Then based on those numbers we bought and donated toys for a bunch of age groups,” she said.

Teachers from Twain Sullivan and Silverthorne Elementary sent across a list of kids who they thought and knew wouldn’t be getting any Christmas presents.

The HSS students collected toys, raised money from local businesses and the community and brought gently used and new toys to donate for the drive. Peterbuilt, Nadina Trucking, Tom Neufeld Trucking, Pharmasave, Buy Low Foods, Fields, BV Credit Union, Dr Kim Dentistry, Canfor, Miss Huppé, Emberson Plumbing, Sullivan Motor Product were some of the businesses and individuals who donated towards the toy drive.

“The response has been super good. We have had a lot of donations from the community and local businesses. Several of them donated $100 each and so we were able to go and buy new toys as well as used ones,” said Maciel.

Several items were also washed, cleaned and donated to the Salvation Army through this toy drive. Some of the things and toys that were not needed for the toy drive itself, were also donated to Houston Link to Learning and Houston Community Services.

“We had enough toys for over 60 children in our community. These toys went to our community and over to Twain Sullivan and Silverthorne as well. With our left over money we have been able to get some stuff for some students going to HSS,” said Lindsey Williams, one of the teachers who was part of the toy drive effort.

Williams had initially estimated that the toy drive would raise enough for 30 kids but the drive was so successful that it surpassed all expectations and not only did over 60 kids in the community receive toys, but each kid received more than one toy according to her.

“We are so grateful to the community and the businesses who made this toy drive event possible through their generous donations,” said Williams.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

