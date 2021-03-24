HSS leadership team organizes school-wide week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Houston Secondary School’s dress up week

Week-long events held to encourage school spirit

Students of the Houston Secondary School (HSS), had a number of events from Mar. 8 to Mar 12 as part of dress-up week.

The leadership group at the came up with the idea of dress up week. “The goal of this week was to increase school spirit and culture through appearance. Each day of the week had a different theme,” said Ton Tran, a member of the HSS leadership team.

The first day was dubbed as western day and students came in looking like cowboys and cowgirls with several wearing plaid shirts and jeans. The next day was tie-dye day where everyone wore colourful tie-dye apparel. Next was character day where students were supposed to dress up as their favourite movie, book, comic, or meme character. Some people even dressed up as the Sty Guys, said Tran.

Thursday was wolverine wear day and since the HSS colours are green and black, students also came in wearing the HSS wolverine merchandise.

Friday was pyjama day and Pi day was also celebrated. Several events were planned for the day including Pi digit memorization contests and Pi trivia. The winner of the Pi digit memorization contest memorized a total of 121 digits. The pi day also saw the HSS leadership team giving out slices of pie.

Earlier this year, the HSS leadership team planned the “Erase Bullying and Embrace Kindness” themed week as part of kindness week. The HSS Leadership class distributed free lollipop with kindness messages, ran a coffee shop all week during break with pink-themed drinks and kindness messages, had a kindness bingo and even had an anonymous apology box.

“Events are generally picked as a class. Everyone can pitch in ideas. Many of my peers worked together to come up with ideas. Most of the senior students/staff are the most supportive when it comes to school events,” said Tran.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Just Posted

District of Houston file photo
Highway 16 undergrounding project to proceed

District will dip into reserves to cover increased costs

The first annual Corduroy Cup saw 25 participants. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club’s Corduroy Cup — a success

Event saw 25 participants ranging from below 10 to above 70 years of age

Council has started to allocate the money needed to finance improvements underneath and on top of 10 Street. (Houston Today photo)
Council allocates money for more downtown work

But will still rely on senior government grants

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide, week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Secondary School’s dress up week

Week-long events held to encourage school spirit

Community hall file photo
District of Houston spending plans

It took two meetings but the District of Houston council completed an… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Most Read