Houston Secondary School junior girls take second

Houston Secondary School’s junior girls volleyball team celebrates a silver showing at zone championships. The coaches are Lloyd Curley on the left, Izzie Essar, back row on the far left, and Eric Arpin far right. The players are, from the left on the back row, Taylor Clarke beside coach Izzie Essar, Kaydence Kaszas, Alyssa Vignault, Isabelle McLearn, Hannah Wakeman. Front row, left to right, Charlotte Mackenzie, Dakota Slaney, Ava St John, Lenira Bisson, Haleigh Johnston. (Photo courtesy Houston Secondary School)