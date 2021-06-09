Houston Secondary School hosts first ever school-wide pride event

Houston Secondary School’s (HSS) leadership team has been hard at work this year, hosting a number of events, many, firsts for the school, including last week’s Pride Week event.

The leadership team’s Ton Tran and Priya Minhas planned the school-wide event.

”The main goal with Pride Week was to spread awareness. It is an effort to make it a part of normal life. This is the first time that I have ever seen a school-wide pride event throughout my five years being a student of HSS. There was obvious controversy around this topic, but it is important that we make that first leap towards a safer and equal future,” said Tran.

Events such as crossword, word search, egg hunt were organized to inform students about the LGBTQ2+ and included facts, terminology, and general awareness. A Skittle gram was also organized where all week-long students were able to purchase Skittle bags to give to anyone they want as gifts. Each pack, with a message along with it.

Apart from these week-long activities, the team had also organized daily activities. Monday was a dress up day where students were encouraged to dress up colourfully. Tuesday saw a tie die day and jello eating contest. Students were given free tie-dye kits to create their own tie-dye shirts and the activity was held outdoors.

Wednesday saw a flag race where students had different LGBTQ2+ terms and its corresponding flags and there was also a hand rainbow painting art activity.

The main event for the week however was the fashion show or the “Express Yourself Day” held on Thursday where the entire school got together in the foyer to enjoy the show. Several students and staff participated in the fashion show and a rainbow cake was distributed at the end of the show.

“Change is what makes us human. The positive strides by showing acceptance to the LGBTQ2+ should be a normal thing, because thats just being human,” said Kaitlyn Li, a student with HSS after the events of the week.

The final day saw an event hosted by the HSS staff. The paper mask identity activity had students creating a make where the outside of the mask would be what they show to the world, and on the inside of the mask would be what they truly are.

“Everyone deserves to feel appreciated and in included in our school, I hope Pride Week is a step in that direction,” said Ms. Landry of HSS.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

