Houston Secondary School graduation

Houston Secondary School (HSS) has 38 graduates. Only 36 participated in the school cap gown ceremony and then only 33 participated in Safe Grad activities the day after. There was a hypnotist, Sebastian Steele. The dinner was catered by the Alpenhorn Bistro from Smithers. It was a turkey/roast beef dinner that was delectable! After dinner the hypnotist put on show. Then the grads played lazer tag with an inflatable area and Zorb balls in the gym. At midnight there was a $5000 firework display set up in the field across from the HSS track. There was also two food court vendors set up in the front courtyard for grads and guests. The grads that stayed until 1:30 a.m. got their name into a draw for prizes. Every grad received a prize worth $150-200 with a few grand prizes available. (Life Touch Portraits/Chris Duncan photo)