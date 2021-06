Houston Secondary School held their graduation ceremony June 11 and 12, 2021. Covid of course made this year’s ceremony different again with parents lined up outside waiting their turn to see the students graduate. Saturday the student had a fun day while participating in the ‘Amazing Race’ organized by the PAC. More to come on June 30 when Houston Today will be publishing a special section in the newspaper. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)(double-click to edit)