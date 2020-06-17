Houston Secondary School graduation

The ceremony was a two-part affair — with a grad class of 34 students, the first part consisted of each grad seated in the gym with the appropriate physical distancing. And then a parade that started at Steelhead Park and through town so local residents could cheer the grads on. The parade ended at the Willow Grove Golf & Country Club where the grads then in an outdoor setting of picnic tables spaced appropriately apart, enjoyed a take-out supper from local restaurants. More pictures will be in June 24 issue which will include the grad supplement of both schools. (Angelique Houlihan photo)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.