Houston Secondary School graduation

The ceremony was a two-part affair — with a grad class of 34 students, the first part consisted of each grad seated in the gym with the appropriate physical distancing. And then a parade that started at Steelhead Park and through town so local residents could cheer the grads on. The parade ended at the Willow Grove Golf & Country Club where the grads then in an outdoor setting of picnic tables spaced appropriately apart, enjoyed a take-out supper from local restaurants. More pictures will be in June 24 issue which will include the grad supplement of both schools. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Provinces want flexibility on using $14B in federal transfer funds: Moe

