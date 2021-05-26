HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Houston Secondary School celebrates mental health week

Houston Secondary School’s (HSS) student leadership group organized Mental Health week in the first week of May with a variety of activities and events.

“It’s important to promote mental health because it re-frames the idea that rest is laziness – rest is the most important part of progress,” said Ms. Harper, a teacher at HSS.

Organizers Priya Minhas and Julianna Maciel, Grade 12 students and part of the HSS leadership group, organized mental health week events for the week of May 3 to May 7 in a first ever organized activity around mental health for the school.

”Mental health is, a lot of the time, overlooked. It is important for HSS to recognize this. In efforts to spread the awareness and support of mental health, the leadership crew at HSS ran a fun filled week full of events and activities for the students of HSS to enjoy. This a completely new idea to HSS,” said Ton Tran one of the students, who was also in charge of all the media and advertisement around the event along with Maciel.

Several posters and info-graphics were created and hung around the school all week long to promote mental health. Each day of the week was filled with a variety of activities and challenges. Monday saw the students cooking energy bites to promote healthy eating habits and the challenge for the day was to post on social media about this event and about mental health to spread positivity.

“The main way we prompted mental health was through positive reinforcement, Spreading opportunity through media and posters. People can feel comfortable and feel safe with out feeling judged,” said Grade 12 students Mary Hodge, Julianna Maciel and Faith Clark in an email to Houston Today.

Tuesday saw art activity therapy where students traced both their hands — one hand to let things go and one to cherish the things they loved. There was a scavenger hunt organized over Instagram to promote physical activity.

On Wednesday, students were given colouring pages to express their feelings and the pages were then used to promote mental health while on Thursday students created exfoliants or sugar scrubs to prioritize self care. Friday was dedicated towards exercising in the gym by participating in a variety of activities and even weight training. There were challenges like poetry contests, self care bingo, and even a colour run wherein students walked or ran a set route to promote mental health and at the finish line, the staff members threw mental health colours of pink, green, blue, orange, yellow and red at the students.

“I think people get to uncomfortable when it comes to talking about Mental Health, it is important to promote like it is something anyone can talk about,” said George Carroll, a Grade 9 student.

The winners of the challenges were Kaitlyn Li, Lia Pottinger, Dallas Brienen, Naomi Tran, and Charles Sullivan. Li expressed why she feels mental health awareness is so important.

“I think it allows us to build a stronger, safer and friendlier community, so we can be there for our friends when in need,” she said.

“Mental Health is the key element to students success, If they don’t feel safe, happy, health, learning can’t take place,” said another teacher at HSS, Ms. Huppe about the importance of having these week-long activities.

In the coming weeks, the HSS leadership has several other events planned such as Culture Appreciation Week, LGBTQ week and Excursion Escapade or a holiday or travel themed event.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

 

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

With activites ranging from baking healthy food to a colour run promoting physical well being, the HSS students participated in a week-long mental health awareness event. (Submitted/Houston Today)

With activites ranging from baking healthy food to a colour run promoting physical well being, the HSS students participated in a week-long mental health awareness event. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Previous story
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens
Next story
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Just Posted

Truck cab was completely destroyed by fire as a result of an accident early this morning. (Houston Today photo)
Semi destroyed by fire in early morning accident

Vehicle left Hwy16 at Morgan Road

SD 54. (Houston Today File photo)
SD 54 receives over $1.6 million in provincial funding

Funding to go towards school improvements

No longer considered safe, the log perimeter around Steelhead Park is to be removed. (Houston Today photo)
Park perimeter to be removed

Embedded logs no longer considered safe

HSS students celebrate Mental Health Week 2021. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Secondary School celebrates mental health week

Houston Secondary School’s (HSS) student leadership group organized Mental Health week in… Continue reading

RDBN file photo
RDBN’s partnership with CityWest to increase connectivity

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is going into a partnership agreement… Continue reading

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read