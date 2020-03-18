Houston Secondary gets a new roof

Forecast to have a 25-year life

Houston Secondary School is getting a new roof this year as part of a province-wide series of renovation-related projects announced by the education ministry.

The anticipated cost is $367,014 and bid documents are now being prepared with the work going out to tender next month, reports School District 54 secretary-treasurer Dave Margerm.

A start date of July 1 is being scheduled with work to be done by the end of August.

The school’s roof was last replaced in 2002 and its replacement has been on the school district’s capital project’s ‘to do’ list.

Margerm said the new roof will also feature improved insulation with the expectation this will reduce the school district’s energy consumption.

The planned life of the new roof is 25 years.

The school district is also getting $800,000 for a complete upgrade of the heating and ventilation system at the shop space at Smithers Secondary School in Smithers.

“The ventilation upgrade will result in cleaner, better circulated air for the staff and students,” said Margerm.

The province is providing $217.7 million to school districts across the province for renovations, maintenance and other expenditures to improve the quality of school structures.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Just Posted

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Houston seniors keeping active by curling

Seniors in Houston keep active one way by curling every Thursday from… Continue reading

Community forest continues pitch for more wood

Stresses community involvement, recreation

Houston Secondary gets a new roof

Forecast to have a 25-year life

Curling for students in Houston

Houston curling ice is used by the community including Mr. Becks grade… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read