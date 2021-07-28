Houston Schools’ reconfiguration update

Last week at Silverthorne Elementary School they were pouring concrete for the new entrance and wheel chair ramp. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

District 54 Houston Schools’ reconfiguration is in the final stages of the construction process.

According to Secretary-Treasurer Dave Margerm, construction crews have been installing electrics, plumbing, ceilings flooring and door systems mainly within the new childcare facility which will be within the Silverthorne Elementary School.

The new facility will be used to provide a childcare program for children ages 0 to 4 and Kindergarten to Grade 3.

Any adjustments to bussing routes will allow for the transportation of intermediate students from Grades 4 to 7 to Twain Sullivan, and the transfer of primary school-aged children down to the Silverthorne Elementary School.

“Some parents are worried about the transportation, but educationally this is the right thing to do,” he said.

Margerm said he expects any changes to bussing routes will be given to parents in August well before the new school year begins.

Back in February of this year, the school district finalized its decision to turn Silverthorne Elementary School into a focused primary school and change Twain Sullivan to an intermediate school.

Margerm said that putting students in the same grades in the same location will improve the learning environment for the primary and intermediate grades. It will also give teachers the opportunity to work together. Students in the intermediate grades will also have access to highschool facilities like gymnasiums or shop and nutrition courses which can all be incorporated into their programming.