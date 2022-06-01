Houston schools get upgrades

Work includes paving, bus loop for Silverthorne

Silverthorne Elementary School in Houston is getting some upgrades this year. (File photo)

Heating, ventiliation and insulation improvements at School District 54’s schools will continue into the 2022-2023 school year, indicates capital spending plans presented when school board members met in Houston May 24.

Nearly $3.5 million in projects were outlined as part of the district’s draft budget that was presented at the meeting.

Capital spending comes in the form of three budget sections.

One is the annual facilities grant, monies sent from the education ministry for renovations and updates to the district’s buildings.

That amounts to $714,000 this upcoming budget year consisting of, for Houston, a $30,000 as a contribution to a Silverthorne Elementary playground, $105,000 for canteen equipment upgrades and an exterior door system at Houston Secondary School and $109,000 for storage and classroom upgrades at Twain Sullivan.

And in significant project contributions from the ministry, there’s $850,000 for the second phase replacement of the heating and ventiliation system at Silverthorne.

Another $400,000 will be spent on foyer improvements at Houston Secondary School.

The district is also buying three buses thanks to $477,756 from the province.

The school district has access to its own surplus for additional capital projects.

For Silverthorne in Houston that means $250,000 for paving and a bus loop and $150,000 for a learning commons space for students at Twain Sullivan.

