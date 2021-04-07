Silverthorn Elementary school's exterior. (SD 54 photo/Houston Today)

Houston school reconfiguration gets a green light

School community to see the change starting September 2021

School District 54 (SD 54) is finally going ahead with Houston schools’ reconfiguration plans this year.

Last year in November, the school district began discussions around a possible reconfiguration of schools. What this meant was that the school district wanted to make Silverthorne Elementary School into a focused primary school and to shift Twain Sullivan’s focus completely to intermediate levels.

The school district then held consultations with the stakeholders and reviewed all the feedback earlier this year. In February, the school district finally took the decision to finalize the school reconfiguration.

“The District is committed to providing the best educational experience for all of the students in Houston and it is without reservation that we have recommended the grade reconfiguration at the schools,” said Mike McDiarmid, the SD 54 superintendent.

“The Houston community will be largely unaffected as the biggest change will be where elementary classrooms are located in the community and getting the students to the location. (so a slight change in bussing) At the same time, we do understand that change in schools is sometimes difficult for people and that there are some potential consequences for individual families,” he added.

READ MORE: SD 54 seeking feedback on Houston school reconfiguration plan

Bev Forster, the principal for the Silverthorne Elementary School expressed her excitement over these changes and indicated that this will be a great opportunity to build an Early Learning Centre to service children aged 0 to 8 in Houston.

“I have been a part of the Houston community since 1978, and we are finally looking at a change that has been discussed for years. The advantages are many but from our perspective it allows us to focus on both vision and finances across a smaller range of grades,” she said.

Forster also said that this reconfiguration would make a huge financial difference as more funds will be available for primary resources and activities that will be focused in one place.

Earlier last year, Silverthorne was approved for a $1.5 million funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development, to include a variety of new childcare spaces. The elementary school has already renovated its library and the work on the childcare spaces is underway.

“Building a space that focuses on younger children will allow us to take part in professional learning that is more specific to early learning, and we will be able to build programming across grades,” said Forster, adding that a common vision, language, programming, and assessing for K-3 would be helpful in the way the school handles instruction and would also help meet the needs of children as they enter their intermediate years.

Forster also believes that working with the daycare and preschool will give the school the advantage of creating a better transition between preschool age children and kindergarten. Preschool children will get an opportunity to be in and around the building and get to know teachers and staff and vice versa. Children K-3 will have the advantage of working with children younger and experience leadership opportunities at an earlier age that otherwise may not present themselves.

“Between Twain Sullivan and Silverthorne, we have all the student and teaching resources for the new configuration. Teachers will be able to plan and teach together at similar grade levels. This has not been as available in the past, but the potential for both students and staff is exciting!” she said.

This reconfiguration would also mean that all the intermediate students from Grade 4 to 7 in Houston will benefit from the campus program that already exists between Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary. The intermediate students at Silverthorne Elementary have been missing out on some of these educational and social opportunities which will no longer be the case with this reconfiguration.

ALSO READ: School District 54 mulls over Houston schools’ reconfiguration

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Silverthorn Elementary school's principal Bev Forster. (SD 54 photo/Houston Today)

Silverthorn Elementary school's interior childcare spaces. (SD 54 photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Just Posted

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Coast Mountain College file photo
Community-wide vaccine clinic now open

Anyone over the age of 18 can get a shot

Silverthorne Elementary school has already upgraded its library and has been working to upgrade its childcare spaces. (SD 54 photo/Houston Today)
Houston school reconfiguration gets a green light

School community to see the change starting September 2021

Robert Dickson from his days as a volunteer firefighter. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Former Houston fire chief publishes book about firefighting

A biography that tells tales of his 40 years of firefighting

If it's spring it's also pothole season and District of Houston crews are out filling them up. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Annual pothole patrol starts

Maintaining roads outstrips District’s financial means

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Most Read