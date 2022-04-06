Houston Ringette wins gold

The Houston Ringette (HRA) U12 team took home the gold. The HRA U12 team attended the U12 year end tournament in Langley on March 25 to 27, and went undefeated in five games to bring home the gold medal.The team consists of players from Houston, Terrace and Langley. The event brings together all the U12 teams in B.C. and provides a year end competition where teams are pooled based on season results. Houston was pooled in a division consisting of 10 teams. In total 18 teams attended the tournament. “The season went really well. The players showed up all season and worked really hard. Everyone grew tremendously, not only as individual players but as a team. The team was very excited to earn the gold medal. I don’t think any of us expected the gold medal to be within our reach. We are all very proud,” said HRA President Candis Stumpf. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.