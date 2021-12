The Houston Ringette Association hosted a two-day tournament on Dec. 4 and 5 for U12 ringette teams from northern B.C. Other teams that participated in the event were Prince George, Quesnel and Terrace. In addition, the U14 teams from Quesnel and Terrace also attended the tournament, going head-to-head four times over the weekend. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)