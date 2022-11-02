Houston ringette heads to Terrace

Young players from Houston, Prince George and Terrace learning the fundamentals of ringette made up a portion of the 225 players who gathered in Terrace for a tournament Oct. 21 to Oct. 23. Northern ringette athletes next gather for a tournament in Prince George from Nov. 11 – Nov. 13. (Dinah Qualizza photo/Houston Today)
