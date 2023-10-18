The Houston Ringette team sent out an invitation for a fun skate session recently. Thirteen people including Ringette players were on the ice learning how to handle their sticks and toss some rings. There were even rubber chickens and piglets on the ice to playfully toss around. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
