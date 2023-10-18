13 people including Ringette players were on the ice learning how to handle their sticks and toss some rings. There was even rubber chickens and piglets on the ice to playfully toss around. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston Ringette

The Houston Ringette team sent out an invitation for a fun skate session recently. Thirteen people including Ringette players were on the ice learning how to handle their sticks and toss some rings. There were even rubber chickens and piglets on the ice to playfully toss around. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group

Sept. 23 Pie In The Face Fundraiser. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Pie in your face

On Oct.12 at the Houston Public Library 8 youth formed 2 teams of 4 and tackled the halloween themed challenges. The first challenge was to blow thru a straw to move your plastic spider along the table and first one over the line was the winner. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Spooktacular fun in Houston

