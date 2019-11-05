Houston residents ask to boil water (file photo)

Houston residents told to boil water

Notice comes after routine testing of municipal reservoir

Houston residents are being told today to boil their water.

“As a result of a routine water sample that resulted in a high coliform count and low chlorine residual in the District of Houston’s water reservoir, a Boil Water Notice is in effect for the District of Houston water system,” a press release issued today states.

“All residents should bring any water intended for consumption to a roiling boil and let cool before using. All businesses must alert patrons of this boil water notice.”

The District says the notice remains in effect until it has been amended or rescinded by Northern Health.

“The District is actively working with Northern Health to resolve the matter. Corrective actions have been taken and tests will be conducted as soon as possible to inform the Drinking Water Officer of any changes in water quality,” the release adds.

“The health and safety of all residents is a priority for the District, and we are committed to resolving this issue as soon as possible.”

