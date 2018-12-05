Houston residents shopping for a good cause

The Houston Ringette Association, which started in 1995, had approximately 60 players registered for the 2017-18 season. (Submitted photo)

Houston residents can now shop from the comfort of their homes to support local ringette teams.

The Houston Ringette Association is currently hosting its second annual online auction fundraiser, which is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The auction, which is run through a Facebook page called ‘Houston Ringette Online Auction Fundraiser,’ will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.

It includes over 100 items – including baking, hair products, gift baskets, Lego, makeup, bakeware and chocolates – that will be available to bid on. The largest item up for bid is a weekend for two at Bear Claw Lodge in Kispiox.

Items have been donated by Houston Ringette members, as well as multiple businesses in and around Houston. Proceeds from the auction will support various club activities and costs throughout the season.

According to fundraising coordinator Candis Campbell Stumpf, the Houston community has been very supportive of the association’s fundraising efforts to date, with over 30 local businesses donating to this year’s online auction.

“The community is also supportive in many other ways throughout the season, and help by providing donations and support to the two tournaments we host at our local Claude Parish Memorial Arena each year,” she said.

The Houston Ringette Association, which started in 1995, had approximately 60 players registered for the 2017-18 season. According to Stumpf, the association provides a “fun on-ice environment” for competition and development of ringette skills for girls and boys, ages four to 17. Teams practice twice a week, from October to March, and attend four league tournaments during the season.

Houston ringette teams have represented the Northern League at the B.C. Ringette Provincial Championships for several years. In 2017, the Houston teams brought home gold medals, and last season they brought silver.

“Our teams will be training this season to once again compete at the provincial championships,” said Stumpf.

The next tournament for the U14, U16 and U19 divisions will be held in Houston at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena from Dec. 8-9, 2018.

To join the online auction, request to be added at https://m.facebook.com/groups/273851823219168. To view the items available for bid, find the pinned post or look for the album titled ‘Auction Items.’

If you have any items that you would like to donate to this auction, contact Stumpf at 250-845-4220 to arrange drop-off or pickup.

RELATED: Ringette is starting

@flavio_nienow

flavionienow@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.