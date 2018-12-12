Houston residents raise concerns over “dangerous” street corner

Houston residents are raising concerns over a “dangerous” blind corner on Mountainview Drive, located at the top of a staircase that leads to Jamie Baxter Park.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s chief administrative officer, the district has received several complaints about this corner.

After local resident Michelle Haftner raised the issue on the Hell Yeah Houston Facebook page, her post received over a dozen comments, with some residents calling the corner “very unsafe” and “dangerous.”

“As I am driving my son to school going up Mountainview [Drive’s] hill, just coming around that bad corner where you don’t see anything, this group of kids decided to jet out almost on the road,” reads Haftner’s post. “I was only doing the speed limit, and if they decided to walk they would have been hit.”

“This is crazy and scary that nothing has been done to stop the people walking across there,” continues Haftner. “I think they need a tall fence from the one telephone pole to the [nearest] crosswalk, so it makes them follow along and [be] forced to go across the crosswalk.”

“I can see if someone was speeding around there it wouldn’t be a close call,” she added.

Local resident Neely Schienbein told Houston Today that the corner is an “extreme danger.”

“I really think that first things first would be if there was better lighting,” she said. “The current lighting is constantly burned out, which creates hazards, especially in the winter with icy road conditions.”

“Second, an appropriate crosswalk where Jamie Baxter Park’s hill comes up would be super beneficial,” she continued, adding that the majority of walking traffic comes out right across from the hill.

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” she added. “In the winter it makes it extremely dangerous, especially when it’s slippery.”

Pinchbeck said this issue will be discussed during the district’s upcoming budget process.

