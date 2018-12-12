The District of Houston has received several complaints about a blind corner on Mountainview Drive, located at the top of a staircase that leads to Jamie Baxter Park. (Shiela Pepping photo)

Houston residents raise concerns over “dangerous” street corner

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” says local resident

Houston residents are raising concerns over a “dangerous” blind corner on Mountainview Drive, located at the top of a staircase that leads to Jamie Baxter Park.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s chief administrative officer, the district has received several complaints about this corner.

After local resident Michelle Haftner raised the issue on the Hell Yeah Houston Facebook page, her post received over a dozen comments, with some residents calling the corner “very unsafe” and “dangerous.”

“As I am driving my son to school going up Mountainview [Drive’s] hill, just coming around that bad corner where you don’t see anything, this group of kids decided to jet out almost on the road,” reads Haftner’s post. “I was only doing the speed limit, and if they decided to walk they would have been hit.”

“This is crazy and scary that nothing has been done to stop the people walking across there,” continues Haftner. “I think they need a tall fence from the one telephone pole to the [nearest] crosswalk, so it makes them follow along and [be] forced to go across the crosswalk.”

“I can see if someone was speeding around there it wouldn’t be a close call,” she added.

Local resident Neely Schienbein told Houston Today that the corner is an “extreme danger.”

“I really think that first things first would be if there was better lighting,” she said. “The current lighting is constantly burned out, which creates hazards, especially in the winter with icy road conditions.”

“Second, an appropriate crosswalk where Jamie Baxter Park’s hill comes up would be super beneficial,” she continued, adding that the majority of walking traffic comes out right across from the hill.

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” she added. “In the winter it makes it extremely dangerous, especially when it’s slippery.”

Pinchbeck said this issue will be discussed during the district’s upcoming budget process.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

Just Posted

Owners of mining project south of Houston allowed to drill again

New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September

Council seeks to replace By-Mac Park’s boat launch

The boat launch is currently unusable; district has received several complaints

Houston residents raise concerns over “dangerous” street corner

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” says local resident

Sullivan Motor Products and Finning work together to alleviate hunger in Houston

The companies also held a coat drive on Dec. 1

Gitxsan forming cross-sector salmon management team

Nation again declares closure of fishery in territory for 2019

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Most Read