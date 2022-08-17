Houston residents get arrested for a good cause

Several local residents were taken into custody on Aug. 10. They were then taken to the RCMP parking lot and given two options — either be raised up off the ground on a boom lift or pedal a stationary bike until they meet their bail requirement. All money raised will go toward the Cops for Cancer’s goal of financing research in the battle against cancer. Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan, who call themselves the Bulkley Valley Cycling All-Stars, are part of the northern Cops for Cancer contingent. They’ll be setting off Sept. 14 from Dawson Creek and cycling south through Prince George and finishing in Williams Lake on Sept. 20, a distance of more than 800 kilometres. Approximately $13,000 was raised but the final count was still be tallied. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)