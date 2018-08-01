Houston residents gear up for Tour de North

Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2018 team members from Houston are Ryan Hobbs and Sue Jones. (Submitted photo)

Two Houston residents are gearing up for Cops for Cancer Tour de North next month, when they’ll brave all types of weather as they cycle over 850 km from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

The Tour de North team, comprised of RCMP members and emergency services personnel from across northern B.C., will help other Cops for Cancer tours in the province raise money to help fight pediatric cancer.

Sue Jones, a professional forester and volunteer for the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, is one of the committed local residents participating this year.

Although she has contributed to the event in the past by helping out with fundraising events, this will be her first time participating as a rider.

“I like athletic challenges in general and love this cause,” she told Houston Today. “I have several childhood cancer survivors in my life and know of a few that lost their challenge with cancer.”

“If I can help just one kid become a survivor, my time and energy will be rewarded 1000 fold.”

Although Jones describes herself as an active person, she anticipates that the ride will be a great physical challenge.

“I am training super hard to increase my odds of success,” she said. “My training is going well, my body is coping well with the steady increase in kilometres.”

“In August I will learn how to ride close to other bikes at high speeds,” she continued. “I’ve really only ridden solo so far.”

Jones has raised over $1000 so far, but her personal goal is to reach $6000 in donations.

“This will take a lot of work to raise, but I believe it’s a realistic challenge.”

Houston RCMP officer, constable Ryan Hobbs, will be participating for the second time this year.

“Last year I had the opportunity to fundraise within my community and ride as a part of the tour,” he says on his donation webpage. “Meeting the junior team and their families, riding together as a team, aiding to foster good police relations, the constant positive environment all the while raising awareness and money for a phenomenal cause resulted in my experience [being] unlike any other, and I am honoured to ride with the team for a second year.”

Hobbs’ personal donation goal this year is $3000.

Donations to Jones or Hobbs can be made online by Googling ‘Cops for Cancer Tour de North’ and searching their names. Online donations are secure and save the Canadian Cancer Society money by reducing administrative costs. Tax receipts are provided online.

The goal amongst the four Cops for Cancer tours is to raise over $2 million to help fund leading-edge pediatric cancer research and provide reliable and up-to-date information on cancer, risk reduction and treatment.

A jail and bail event will also be held in Houston on Sept. 6 to help the Tour de North team raise more money. To have your boss, co-worker or friend temporarily put in jail for a good cause, contact Jones at 250-844-9400.

