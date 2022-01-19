Houston real estate sales climb in 2021

Real estate sales did well in Houston in 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Property sales in Houston nearly doubled in 2021 from the year previous through the Multiple Listing Service, indicates year end statistics released by the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

And the dollar value of sales also nearly doubled, the information reveals.

For 2021, 58 properties worth $15.1 million changed hands compared to 35 properties worth $8.2 million in 2020.

Of those 2021 properties that did sell, 37 were single family homes carrying an average selling price of $,634.

That’s an increase over the 21 single family homes that sold in 2020 at an average price of $219,618 and the 2019 average price of $187,852 for the 36 homes that sold that year.

The 2021 single family home sales figures do not include manufactured homes but, in follow up information, the real estate board indicated two manufactured homes on land sold last year.

In Smithers, 261 property sales worth $96.8 million took place in 2021 compared to 252 sales worth $83.5 million in 2020.

The average single family home selling price of the 105 homes that did sell was $403,282, an increase over the $371,032 average selling price of the 96 homes that sold in 2020.

There were 34 single family homes sales in Burns Lake in 2021 at average price of $441,647 compared to the $198,158 average selling price of the 25 home sales in 2020.

Terrace recorded the highest average selling price of the 15 communities within the real estate board area last year at $467,492.

It was a healthy rise over the 2020 average price of $400,539 when 163 homes sold and the $398,553 average price in 2019 when 155 homes sold.

Coming right behind Terrace for average sale prices in 2021 was Prince George at $457,804 with Prince Rupert next at $427,776 and Smithers at $403,282.

The most inexpensive homes in 2021 could be found in Mackenzie in the northeast at an average price of $178,287 with Fort Nelson not far behind at $206,844.

In all, the real estate board says there were 6,701 property sales worth $2.4 billion in 2021 through the Multiple Listing Service, up from 2020 figures of 5083 sales at $1.6 billion.

The real estate board says a combination of very strong sales and record low listings is pushing prices up to record amounts.

“Residential prices are up roughly 28 per cent since the start of the pandemic and in [the fourth quarter of 2020] averaged $399,615,” the board said in a statement.

The board did note that listings remain low and predicts that will put upward price pressure on homes.

“We expect markets will remain tight through the first half of 2022 before rising mortgage rates and expected tightening by the Bank of Canada starts to temper demand,” the board stated.