Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Houston RCMP are trying to determine if all is well with two people following a report of what they’re calling a “suspicious circumstance” reported by a person calling the RCMP detachment in that community on July 20 at 7:20 p.m.

“The caller was driving on highway 118 north of Topley between the Findlay brake check and the wooden bridge and noticed a woman walk out of the bush and into the ditch. She was wearing a white tank top, grey or green sweat pants, barefoot and appeared to be soaking wet,” a RCMP release of this afternoon stated.

“”A truck, a silver or grey, single cab, GMC or Chevrolet pickup was on a trail near where the woman was seen exiting the bush. The male driver stopped on the side of the road and the woman was seen getting in the truck on the drivers’ side, followed by the man. The truck then left travelling north towards Granisle.”

Police immediately made patrols around Granisle, Topley,Tachet and surrounding area but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description provided. There have been no reports of missing persons and police have very little information to follow.

“The circumstances surrounding this is concerning and we hope to identify the people to ensure the well-being of all,” said Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment.

Anyone travelling Hwy118 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 20 who has dash-cam video, information regarding this, or believe you may be one of the individuals described, is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250 845-2204.