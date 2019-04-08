Houston RCMP make cocaine bust

Three people, all from Houston, are facing drug charges following a number of seizures, reports Sergeant Jason Burndred, the officer in command of the RCMP detachment here.

“We seized a little under an ounce of cocaine from the locations,” said Burndred of search warrants executed at four separate residences.

Charges pending are for narcotics trafficking, he said.

A large quantity of marijuana was also seized as was a quantity of cash.

Burndred said the seizures followed a lengthy investigation involving and undercover operation.

The District of Houston council, in conjunction with the RCMP, had earlier identified a suppression of drug activity as a policing priority.