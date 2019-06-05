Houston RBC fund rasing

The RBC branch in Houston held a fund raising BBQ May 31. They were raising money for BC Children’s Hospital. RBC also had partners in the fund raiser – Buy Low Foods, Pharmasave, DLM Meats and the Idylwild Restaurant. In total they raised $726.70. Good job RBC! (Angelique Houlihan photos)
