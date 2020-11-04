Houston Public Library to extend its hours and remain open for Sundays

Kids wearing the masks they made during the Raven Mask making workshop organized by Jill MacKenzie of the Houston Public Library. (Jill MacKenzie photo/Houston Today)

The Houston Public Library will be extending its hours starting November to accommodate more people and would also open its doors on Sundays.

“We have never been open on Sundays before but it was brought to our attention that the pipeline workers only get Sundays off and so we have decided to open our doors on Sundays as well so the pipeline workers could also get to benefit from the library,” said Library Director Sara Lewis.

Starting Nov. 3, the new library hours would be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m.

“We realized that we have more people coming in; we are still circulating a lot of items and in September alone we circulated 1,532 items which was only 600 less than 2019. In the entire month of September, we had 330 people some in and in October also we have been seeing a lot more people come in,” said Lewis explaining the decision to extend the library hours. “We want to be open for as long as there is need for us.”

Lewis said that they would also be extending WiFi usage service inside the library and they now have six spaces available for WiFi and computer usage inside the library.

Despite Covid, the library has been undertaking several Fall and Winter programs with some changed rules and regulations.

Last month, the library successfully held a Raven Mask making workshop.

”Our Raven Mask Program had only five attendees but fun was had and Ravens were made!” said Jill MacKenzie, the program coordinator for the library, in an email to Houston Today.

This November, the library will be hosting two workshops, ‘Hats for Cats’ and ‘A Little Painting’. Both the workshops are for kids between ages 11 to 15 years and would accommodate six participants for each workshop.

The Hats for Cats program will have kids learning to make hats for their cats. The workshop will be held in two sessions, on Nov. 2 between 4 to 6 p.m. and on Nov. 9 between 4 to 6 p.m.

The painting workshop will have kids doing tiny paintings that would then be displayed in the library for the entire month of November. This workshop will also have two sessions that kids can choose from; the first session will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. and second on Nov. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

