Tiffani ,who is 17 years old, is employed at the Houston Public Library as Program Support Staff. Tiffani has graduated this year from high school and will be starting college in the fall at CNC enrolled in a Fine Arts Course. She has plans of living in the campus dorm. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston Public Library summer student

Tiffani, who is 17 years old, is employed at the Houston Public Library as a program support staff. Tiffani has graduated this year from highschool and will be starting college in the fall at CNC enrolled in a fine arts course. She has plans of living in the campus dorms. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire
Next story
PODCAST: Tom Hooper of legendary B.C. music group ‘Grapes of Wrath’

Just Posted

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since January and a decision to replace it with a state-of-the-art facility has been delayed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New mill would focus on high-end products

Bill Wilson
Putting third of three – illuminate the three putts

These three have been seen all over town as Student Labourers for The District of Houston. (L-R) Mason is 22 years old and graduated from UNBC with a Bachelor of Commerce. He plans on moving to Australia in the fall to work with his Uncle. Jonas is 21 years old and attended Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford. He will be continuing employment with the District of Houston in the fall. Kade is 19 years old and is in his second year at Trinity Western University in Langley. He is studying to be a Teacher and has plans of coming back to Houston employed as a teacher. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Keeping Houston beautiful