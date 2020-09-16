Houston Public Library launches crafty Fall program for kids

The Fall programs for library will soon start and several art workshops will be held all through the winter. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

The Library has just started its fall programming with various art and craft activities for kids to enjoy and learn, in a socially distant manner.

“This year of course will be different as we are dealing with Covid 19 restrictions.Programs will be smaller and designed to create individual stations to ensure physical distancing,” said the library Programmer, Jill MacKenzie.

The Learn to Junk Journal workshop will be held from Sept. 14 to Sept. 30, for kids between the ages of 11 to 15. MacKenzie would be conducting this workshop with a maximum of six kids.

“If there are any more than that then we will just create another class,” she said assuring those parents who haven’t yet registered their kids for the workshop. However, the registrations for the event can only be done until Sept. 14 by when if there is a waitlist, a second program would be scheduled.

The workshop will have a series of six sessions with activities like Glue Batik, Book Binding, Junk Journalism and several different forms of art expression, i.e. activities that will help in “exploring feelings and just the different ways you can express yourself through art.”

All of the Houston public library programs are free of charge. In the past, some art programs at times needed to have a small material fee but MacKenzie said that “thanks to the generous donations of our community patrons, we have not had to do this yet.”

Every year during fall and winter, the library conducts regular monthly programs such as lego club and game day which was open to kids of all ages as well as Pinterest nights for adults. This time however, the library has decided to lean more toward arts and crafts activities to make it easier for them to maintain social distancing.

“Because this year is so crazy with pandemic, we are kind of developing as we go; we always knew that we wanted to incorporate more art programs however, we are just kind of seeing how this one goes and develop it from there,” she said adding that the library is always open to suggestions from parents and kids as to what they are interested in learning.

“We are going to be offering these kind of art programs all winter-long as well and if you are interested in developing your art skills, even if you are a beginner or expert, we will take all kinds; so keep checking out our Facebook page because it will all be posted on there,” she said.

