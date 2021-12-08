Houston Public Library 12 days of Christmas

The Houston Public Library has some special events planned for their holiday season, as part of their 12 days of Christmas activities program.

“December is a very busy time at the library with our 12 days of Christmas activities. This year we are requiring registration for most of the activities because of COVID-19,” Library Program Coordinator Jill MacKenzie told Houston Today.

The festivities begin with the first of three Facebook contests on Dec. 3. For each contest, a Christmas-related question will be posed via the library’s Facebook page, and each person that submits an answer will be entered into a contest to win prizes.

On Dec. 7, the library will host a Christmas game session. The next day there will be holiday crafts available as well.

The library will then host a Christmas Lego event on Dec. 9, with challenges involved and prizes to be handed out. On Dec. 14, there will be cooking decorating available, followed by as a colouring contest on Dec. 15, and a candy cane hunt on Dec 16.

The final week will begin with giant game of candy land from on Dec. 20, followed by a craft and take home chocolate kit session on the following day.

The big finale of the festivities will be the annual gingerbread house contest.

“This will be our third year of hosting the Houston gingerbread house contest,” MacKenzie said. “Each year has a theme and this year’s theme will be family. There are categories for youth, teens, adults and corporate.”

According to MacKenzie, just as last year, entries will be done virtually with an entry deadline of Dec. 22. Judging and prizes will be awarded on Dec. 23.

“Last year went very well and we expect this year to be just as successful,” said MacKenzie.

“The library staff are excited to be able to provide these programs to our community and enjoy seeing all the kids in the library. While things aren’t quite the same as they were before COVID-19, we are working hard to keep our programs just as fun.”

For more information on specific times of events, the library can be contacted at (250) 845-2256

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

