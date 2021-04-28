Houston pitched-in for success

Desiree Hartford bought them Timbits and drinks as a thank-you for the Grade 3/4 students from Silverthorne Elementary school. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

On April 22, the community of Houston came together albeit socially-distanced and in their own bubbles, to pitch-in for Earth Day. From school students, families, councillors and local organizations and banks, the District saw clean-up efforts all across in the pitch-in day organized by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce.



The RBC’s Houston branch participated in the pitch-in, bringing their little ones as well. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Nicole Hamilton pitched in for the clean up with her family. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)