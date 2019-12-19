Houston out does itself by giving

On Dec. 14, Houston held their annual Cram the Cruiser, or more so a utility trailer. The event is held every year with efforts from aall sorts of volunteers and agencies within Houston. (L-R) Karla Holland volunteers at this years event along with Adam Marshall, the SalvationArmy’s community services director for the Bulkley Valley area which includes Houston and Smithers. Andy Muma one of the leaders of the Houston Search and Rescue team. Also helping out for the day was the Houston RCMP and firee department. Marhall said, “We had an amazing response from the communtiy, we filled probably 70 per cent of the utility trailer and received over $1000 in cash donations. (Angelqiue Houlihan photos)