Houston, nothing but winners

Houston Flyers Midgets teams Tier 4 played in Tier 3 tournament in Cochrane, Alberta recently. They went undefeated and won the tournament. They played Wembley, Cochrane and Saskatoon with coaches Don Kenzle and James Makowichuk. (Back row) Brandon Taylor, Damon Brienen, Charles Sullivan, Dallas Brienen, Ben Lance, Connor Kenzle, Cameron Ridgeway, Gabe Brienen, Reid Stumpf, Colton Sketchley, Nick Taylor. (Front row)Chris Jansma, Mason Kenzle, Tyler Emberley, Justin Brent, Bradyn Makowichuk, Luke DeTeves. (Cindy Sullivan photo)