Houston non-profit buys Pleasant Valley Plaza

Houston Link to Learning plans to re-open facility and use it as an employment skills hub

Houston Link to Learning has announced the purchase of the closed down Pleasant Valley Plaza entertainment centre.

“Our intention is to re-open the plaza at some time in the future and give the community access again to this fabulous facility including the movie theatre, bowling alley, mini golf and the lounge area,” the non profit agency indicated this morning (Feb. 16).

“Our intent is to continue the lease with Lee’s Garden so that they can continue to offer their fabulous food to the community.”

Aside from its entertainment offerings, Houston Link to Learning said it will also serve as a location for training and education.

“Houston Link to Learning will approach staffing the business as a training opportunity for youth having their first work experience, for adults looking to re-enter the workforce and for adults with disabilities who are struggling to find employment opportunities.”

The purchase was partially financed by the Northern Development Initiative Trust using money from the provincial government.