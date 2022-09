Muckin’ around on Sept. 10 and 11 at the Houston Mud Drags and Obstacle Course was a way many locals spent their weekend. From bumpers flying off to getting high centered on the obstacle course fun was had by all. Entries where from Quesnel to Prince Rupert. The event had food trucks, music and merchandise on site. Fun was had by all. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)