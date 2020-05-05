Volunteers of the Houston Mountain Bike Association rake and prep trails so that they remain in ideal conditions for riders to enjoy. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files)

Houston: Mountain biking on Mount Harry Davis

Carefully maintained trails and awesome views

If soaring down wooded trails is your idea of a good time, then you’ll love mountain biking in Houston, B.C.

The Houston Mountain Bike Association helps manage the Mount Harry Davis riding area, which features more than nine kilometres of downhill trails. They range from beginner to expert courses.

Mount Harry Davis’s slopes face south, which means riders can hit the trails early in the season.

Some exposed bluffs provide awesome views of Houston and the Bulkley Valley.

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China Knows Mountain: Amazing panoramic views
Next story
Houston: 35km of Nordic trails, and dog-friendly, too!

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Phone, internet scam warning issued

A national reporting service provides advice

Businesses coping despite COVID-19

Home renos, outdoor recreation equipment popular

Local real estate sales dip indicate MLS figures

Sales were also down across the north

Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Most Read