Houston Minor softball hopefully returning

The Houston Minor Softball league is hoping to return this season for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic.

“Ideally we would like to see at minimum 10-11 kids per team. It’s good to have two teams per age group so we can have games for them during practice times. As of right now we do not have enough kids to have a U15+ league. We do still have some forms to pick up and we will likely have to mix some of the younger kids to make enough for 2 teams per group. We will likely extend out the registration date and waive the late fee as we would rather have kids play than not join due to a late fee being charged,” said Elaine Kaszas, a parent volunteer who works closely with league president Kelly Rennie.

The last time a season was held, registration numbers were less of an issue, as there were enough kids to field two or three teams per age group.

READ MORE: Houston youth soccer has high numbers

The league will feature a U7/U9 team, a U11/U13 team, a U15 team, a U17 team and a U19 team. The two younger teams will be playing on Mondays and Wednesdays and the older teams on Tuesdays and Thursdays. According to Kaszas, any games are usually held during practice times.

“Sometimes we plan games with neighbouring towns however we don’t know what their league numbers look like yet either. Last we heard they were also struggling to get enough interest to form full teams,” she said.

Registration was supposed to close on April 22, but as Kaszas eluded too, it has been extended due to the lack of numbers.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.