Houston Minor Hockey Tourny

The Houston Minor Hockey team took on a team from Terrace during a two day tournament that took place in Houston on Nov. 13 and 14. The ice was divided in half, so that two games could be played simultaneously. Two teams from Houston participated in the tournament, as well as two teams from Terrace and teams from Hazelton, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof and Smithers. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)