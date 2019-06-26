Houston minor baseball eyes provincials

The Houston U12 minor league baseball team is gearing up for the provincial games this summer. They will have until July 12 to hone their skills and get their team dynamic going for the big competition. The 11-person team consists of 10 boys and one girl, who were selected from 20 individuals during tryouts earlier this year. Three of the younger members from last year returned to the U12 team while the rest moved up to the U14 division.

Last year the Houston U12 team took home second place in the provincial A division. The tournament was hosted in Williams Lake on July 9, while this upcoming tournament is to be hosted in Terrace.

They gather to practice every Sunday and Monday, testing their skills, tactics and having as much fun as possible while they are at it. The team aspect of the sport helps keep them out of trouble, get some exercise and teach valuable life skills like grit and teamwork.

The team is lead by their coaches Ron Flynn and Alanzo Slaney, but they also pointed out the incredible work being done by their team president Kelly Rennie, for organizing and doing the behind the scenes work that makes it all possible. Ron also stressed how hard the kids themselves are working at preparing for the tournament.

“We just went to Smithers last weekend with our rec team” said Flynn, “The kids played their hearts out there, they come home and then practice Sunday and Monday, and then play Tuesday and Thursday in their rec league teams too. These boys and girl are playing four days a week, so they are putting in the extra work for sure”.

Despite playing in both recreational baseball and training at the provincial level, these kids are willing to put in the work to represent Houston and shoot for gold in the upcoming tournament.

Together with all the organizers and coaches, parents and teammates, the U12 Houston baseball team is set to impress, and have a fun time while they are at it.

 

Previous story
Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

Just Posted

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston

On June 20 the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre has partnered with… Continue reading

Houston’s water meets or exceeds national standards

Plans are to decommission aging Well No. 2

Houston minor baseball eyes provincials

The Houston U12 minor league baseball team is gearing up for the… Continue reading

No curbside recycling in Houston anytime soon

There won’t be curbside recycling in Houston anytime soon. Following an extensive… Continue reading

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read